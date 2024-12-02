ALTON - Hank McClaine was the winner of the 5K Alton Great River Road Run, presented by the Alton Road Runners Club, Saturday morning on the Alton Riverfront, while Alton High School runner Noah Gallivan finished third in the 65th annual event.

The conditions for the race were very cold and a bit windy, with snow in the forecast on a gray and overcast day in Alton and the St Louis metro area.

McClaine won the race with a time of 16:02.0, with Emil Schlueter coming in second at 16:11.9, Gallivan came in third at 16:41.7, in fourth place was James Burkett, who was in at 17:37.7, and finishing in fifth place was Carter Herrin at 17:51.2.

The sixth place finisher was Mason Walker at 17:55.6, while Noah Aldridge came in seventh at 19:01.8, in eighth place was Marshall Garwood at 19:09.3, ninth place went to Carter Sies at 20:08.9, and rounding out the top ten was James Sirton at 20:12.9.

The 11th place runner was Alexander Morose, who had a time of 20:15.5, with the 12 place finisher being William Schlueter, who was in at 20:17.2, in 13th place was Owen Williams at 20:57.6, with 14th place going to Pete Burkett at 21:07.1, and Michael Gudwein rounded out the top 15, with a time of 21:11.6.

In the age group divisions, Gallivan won the 19-and-under group, while Schlueter took the 20-29 division, Matt Harrison took the 30-39 age group with a time of 24:06.7, McClaine took the 40-49 division, Burkett won the 50-59 age group, Mark Morose won the 60-69 division with a time of 26:48.3, and Al Davenport of Godfrey won the 70-and-over group, coming in at 24:21.6.

Article continues after sponsor message

ALTON - Rosaria Burkett had a time of 20:10.2 to win the women's 5K race at the 65th annual Great River Run, an event sponsored by the Alton Road Runners Club, ran on a very cold, overcast, and eventually snowy Saturday morning along the Alton Riverfront.

The annual event is a much-anticipated run along the river roads of the scenic riverfront, and this year attracted 143 runners total for the 5K race, along with 130 competitors for the 10-mile run.

To go along with Burkett's winning time, Bunker Hill's Stephanie Pruitt was second at 20:20.0, with Taylor Woodring coming in third at 21:45.8, in fourth place was Mary Schlueter of Hillsdale, who was in at 22:50.8, with Corrine Gamble rounding out the first five with a time of 22:50.8.

Olivia Wiley came in sixth at 24:06.3, while seventh place went to Mary Stirton, who had a time of 24:19.2, in eighth place was Kris Mendoza, whose time was 25:52.5, ninth place went to Alexis Fromme of Bethalto, with a time of 26:33.5, and in 10th place was Sherilyn Valentin at 27:35.8.

The 11th place finisher was Olivia Monroe, at 27:37.6, with 12th place going to Josie Williams at 27:54.4, in 13th place was Emersyn Olmstead, who had a time of 27:57.7, Kendra Allaband was 14th at 28:02.6, and rounding out the top 15 was Melissa Brown of Jerseyville, who came in at 28:22.1.

In the age group divisions, the 19-and-under group was won by Burkett, while Fromme was the winner in the 20-29 category, Pruitt took the 30-39 division, Mendoza was first in the 40-49 division, Allaband took the 50-59 group, Tee Crowson of Alton won the 60-69 group at 29:08.4, and Elaine Bender won the 70-and-over division, coming in at 42:37.0.

More like this: