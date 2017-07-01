SAUGET – Seven Alton Post 126 junior American Legion baseballers earned selection to the Illinois all-star team for Monday's Border Wars Legion All-Star clash against Missouri District 10 at Sauget's GCS Ballpark, the home of the Frontier League's Gateway Grizzlies.

The Illinois District 22 team defeated Missouri 11-4 in a curtain-raiser to the senior all-star game that followed the junior game.

One of those Alton players, Cullen McBride, was honored to have had the chance to take part. “It's an honor – it's beyond fun,” McBride said. “It's always a blast playing with some other good players from our district; it's good to get to know the guys too, some of the guys you don't normally associate with.

“It's a blast (playing in the game); we were having so much fun in the dugout. I'm glad we got the win.”

Illinois got out to an early lead and never looked back. “That's the best way to go,” McBride said. “Just bury them early an d keep going.”

As far as goals for the rest of the season, McBride would like to see Post 126 return to the state junior Legion tournament, scheduled for the last weekend of July in Salem. “Definitely get back to state and hopefully bring back that state championship,” McBride said. “Last year, we fell a little bit short, hopefully this year we can bring home the hardware. We've got to keep playing hard; it's a tough district – we've got to bring our 'A' game 100 percent.”

“It was very exciting,” said Alton's Adam Stilts. “It's nice to be with a different team and everything; it's different than just going to a normal game – it's relaxing and everything, a lot of fun. Just being on the mound to start the game was exciting and everything.”

As far as goals for the rest of the season, Stilts wants to get back to the state tournament as well. “Just getting through (the season and postseason) and getting back to the state tournament,” Stilts said. “Hopefully getting the championship there.”

