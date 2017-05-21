CHARLESTON – Several area athletes came away with hardware from Saturday's 45th IHSA Girls Track and Field Championship finals at Eastern Illinois University's O'Brien Field.

In Class 3A, Alton's Katie Mans finished tied for third with Cary-Grove's Tabor Gleason and Yorkville's Sydney Anderson in the high jump, all of them clearing 5-5; Chicago Heights Bloom's Jelena Rowe won the state title with a jump of 6-0. It's the third straight year Mans has brought home a medal from the state championship.

The Redbird 4x100 relay team of Jeanea Epps, Daysha Lacey, TyRiss Holliday and Alleyah Tuggle took eighth in the event for a podium finish, turning in a time of 48.95 seconds; Granite City joined the Redbirds on the podium with a sixth-place finish, the team of Robyn Pointer, Niya Wilson, TyKiaza Jones and Toni Rush turning in a 48.87 time; about a second-and-a-half separated the top eight teams in the final, which was won by O'Fallon in 47.55 seconds.

Edwardsville's 4x800 relay team of Victoria Vegher, Lorie Cashdollar, Madeline Miller and Abby Korak finished 11th in the event with a time of 9:33.79; Belvidere North took the title with a time of 9:12.12, while the Tigers' Jaycie Hudson finished 26th in the 3200 meters in 11:36.55; Glen Ellyn Glenbard West's Katelynne Hart won the crown in 10:32.33.

In Class 1A, Marquette Catholic's Riley Vickrey finished 16th in the 3,200 meters in a time of 12:06.46; Effingham St. Anthony's Anna Sophia Keller finished out a dominating high school career in both cross country and track by winning the event in 10:36.64.

Glenbard West edged Homewood-Flossmoor 47-43 to win the Class 3A team title, with Naperville North third at 40 points, O'Fallon fourth at 29 and Bloomington and South Holland Thornwood rounding out the top five tied with 28. The Class 2A title went to Dunlap, who easily outdistanced Cahokia 78-57, with Springfield Southeast third (40), Chicago Brooks fourth (35) and Rockford Boylan fifth (34). Chicago Luther South won the Class 1A crown at 59 points, followed by Warrensburgh-Latham (52), St. Joseph-Ogden (41), Effingham St. Anthony (35) and Millidgeville (27).