PLAINFIELD – For the fourth straight year, an Alton Redbird will be headed to the IHSA Class 3A boys golf state finals.

Landon Mayer kept the streak alive on Monday, October 6, at the Lockport Sectional by finishing in ninth place, shooting a 2-over par 73 at Wedgewood Golf Club.

He started his round on hole 10 and played an even first nine holes, getting a bogey on 12 and making up for it with a birdie on 13.

Despite bogeys on holes six and nine to close out the round, he hung on to ninth place, avoiding a five-way playoff to decide the final qualifying spot.

The Redbirds, as a team, finished in seventh place in the highly competitive sectional with a team score of 313.

Other counted scores came from Donavon Ducey (77), Lucas Davis (81), and Jack Puent (82). Brayden Buchanan shot 83, and Hudson Dorris fired an 86.

Lincoln-Way Central won the event with a 295, followed by Lincoln-Way East in second at 296, and O’Fallon in third at 298. The Edwardsville Tigers were close behind in fourth at 302.

Mathan Meurer, a senior from Belleville West, was the low round of the day, shooting a 3-under par 68. Connor Kelch from Lincoln-Way Central was second at even par 71.

Six players were in a tie for third at 1-over par 72, including Edwardsville’s Owen Berning and O’Fallon’s Max Bortz. Mayer was in a five-way tie for ninth at 73.

Mayer will play the final weekend of the season with two rounds at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course in Bloomington. Round one begins Friday, October 10.

