ALTON – Alton track and field standout LaJarvia Brown will be going to the U.S.A. Junior Nationals Track and Field Championship June 24 through 26 in Clovis, Calif. The meet is a qualifier for the I.A.A.F. World Youth Championships.

Brown is seeded in the top three in the meet in the triple jump and is hoping for a top finish, her high school coach Terry Mitchell said. Mitchell is attempting to raise donations to help cover Brown’s food and some other expenses while competing in the nationals. He said anyone wishing to contribute should send checks to him at Alton High School, 4400 Humbert Road, Alton, IL, 62002, but do it quickly with the meet on the near horizon.

Brown finished with a leap of 42-5.25 last year in the I.A.A.F. World Youth Championships in Kali, Columbia. She was 14th last year and only missed the finals by two spots.

Last year, Brown said, “To make it to South America for Team USA was a great honor and accomplishment."

Coach Mitchell said Brown has been training with a Cahokia coach Larry Milsap, Cahokia long and triple jump standout Jamari Ward and sprinter Maya Hudson for the national qualifying meet. Mitchell said she is now ranked third in the triple jump going into the national meet and said Brown is jumping the best she has all year now in practice. Ward was injured before the Illinois state meet but is returning at this top caliber competition, Mitchell said. Hudson was a state champion in Class 2A in the 100 and 200 meters this past spring.

Brown will compete first in the triple jump at 5:40 Pacific Standard Time on Sunday, June 26.

“This is quite an honor,” Mitchell said. “She will be with the best of the best. I am very proud of her.”

