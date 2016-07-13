EAU CLAIRE, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire celebrated the achievements of 1,342 graduates during commencement proceedings held on May 21 in Zorn Arena.

A total of 1,260 students received bachelor's degrees, including 564 from the College of Arts and Sciences, 348 from the College of Business, 273 from the College of Education and Human Sciences and 75 from the College of Nursing and Health Sciences.

Master's degrees were awarded to 82 students. The graduates included 14 from the College of Arts and Sciences, 25 from the College of Business, 19 from the College of Education and Human Sciences and 24 from the College of Nursing and Health Sciences.


A local student who received degrees and their fields of study was:

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Alton, IL

Krista Carter, BS, Arts and Sciences, psychology

More like this:

Nov 9, 2024 - Jerseyville's Torrie Gilmore Earns Degree From NIU

Nov 11, 2024 - Dr. Timothy Lewis is New Director of the Black Studies Program at SIUE

Jul 25, 2024 - Granite City, Edwardsville, Alton, Bethalto Students Named To Washington University Dean's List

6 days ago - SIUE Hosts a Celebration of Black Research With Evening of Scholars and Documentary Debut 

Sep 23, 2024 - Virtual Open House Events Reveal Opportunities Within SIUE’s Graduate School

 