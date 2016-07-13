EAU CLAIRE, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire celebrated the achievements of 1,342 graduates during commencement proceedings held on May 21 in Zorn Arena.



A total of 1,260 students received bachelor's degrees, including 564 from the College of Arts and Sciences, 348 from the College of Business, 273 from the College of Education and Human Sciences and 75 from the College of Nursing and Health Sciences.



Master's degrees were awarded to 82 students. The graduates included 14 from the College of Arts and Sciences, 25 from the College of Business, 19 from the College of Education and Human Sciences and 24 from the College of Nursing and Health Sciences.



A local student who received degrees and their fields of study was:

Alton, IL



Krista Carter, BS, Arts and Sciences, psychology

