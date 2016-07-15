ALTON - Katie Mans of Alton brought home a gold medal this past week in the United States in the Down Under Sports Track and Field Meet in Queensland, Australia, at the Griffith University track.

Mans competed in the 17-19-year-old high jump and cleared 1.65 meters for first place. The 1.65 meters jump converts to a 5-5 jump in the U.S. in inches.

“I am very blessed to have this opportunity to represent the USA Down Under Team,” Mans said from Australia. “I am glad I am bringing the home a gold medal back to the USA.”

Mans placed seventh in the high jump this past season at the IHSA Girls State Track and Field Meet. She jumped 5-6 to claim a seventh-place state medal.

“I want to continue to become a stronger athlete physically and mentally,” Mans said in her profile online about the future.

“I want to be on a team with amazing athletes that will push me to get better. Track is something many people don’t find to love but I do and I am ready for whatever it brings.”

