SEE RELATED VIDEO BELOW:

ALTON - Throughout the year, Alton High School sophomore high jumper Katie Mans had a goal to place high at the IHSA Class 3A State Track and Field Meet.

Article continues after sponsor message

Mans was nearly flawless on Friday at Charleston, clearing 5-4 in the high jump with nine other girls to qualify for Saturday finals. She has cleared 5-7 on the season and her coach Terry Mitchell said he believes she will get that on Saturday during the final session of the meet. If she does clear 5-7, he said she should crack the top five places.

“If she jumps like she did last week she has a real good chance of doing something quite special,” Alton coach Mitchell said.

“My goal every time at state is to do my best and better than the year before,” Mans said at Charleston on Friday. “I am trying for a top five to top three place and the ultimate goal is to get 10 points for the team. I feel good and I feel confident.”

More like this: