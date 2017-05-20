CHARLESTON - Alton's Katie Mans moved into the Saturday high jump final Friday at the IHSA Girls Track and Field Meet at Charleston with a height of 5-4; she was one of nine jumpers in her flight who advanced to the final.

Mans made all three of her jumps on the day, while the 4x100 relay team of Jeanea Epps, Daysha Lacey, TyRiss Holliday and Alleyah Tuggle won their heat in 48.62 seconds to move into Saturday's final. The 4x200 team of Epps, Lacey, Mans and Tuggle finished fifth in their heat at 1:45.17 and did not advance, nor did Rayn Tally in the discus throw; she finished sixth in her flight with a toss of 108-2. Epps also did not advance in the 100 meters with a time of 12.30 seconds.

Granite City had the 4x100 relay team of Robyn Pointer, Niya Wilson, TyKazis Jones and Toni Rush moved into the final with a second-place finish in 44.60 seconds, while the 4x200 team of Wilson, Pointer, Jones and Rush did not advance in finishing third in their heat in 1:45.45, while Rush, in the 100 meters, missed out on advancing with a time of 12.42 seconds in her heat and Wilson's time of 12.53 seconds did not advance her to the final; Pointer also missed out on the 200 final with a time of 26.41 seconds.

Article continues after sponsor message

In Class 2A, Jersey's 4x400 relay team of Anne Snyders, Sydney Merle, Alexis Liles and Kiara Chapman just missed advancing to the final, finishing third in their heat in 4:06.82, just .17 seconds out of second place; Springfield Southeast took second in the heat in 4:06.65, advancing to the final. The Jersey girls set a school record in the race.

Saturday's finals begin at 9:15 a.m. with the traditional Parade of Competitors; events in all three classes begin at 10 a.m.