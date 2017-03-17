ALTON – The Alton J.C. Penney location is not on the most recent list of closures of 138 stores.

One supply chain facility in Lakeland, Fla., will be closed while another supply chain facility in will be relocated in Buena Park, Calif.

These closures and relocation are a result of a continuing effort to advance sustainable growth and long-term profitability, the company revealed.

Alton Mayor Brant Walker responded at the announcement by saying, “That is good news,” this morning. He also commented that J.C. Penney has always been a busy and solid business since coming to Alton.

Approximately 5,000 positions nationwide will be impacted by the store closures, most of which will occur in June. J.C. Penney is in the process of identifying relocation opportunities within the Company for esteemed leaders. Additionally, J.C. Penney will provide outplacement support services for those eligible associates who will be leaving the Company. Most affected stores will begin the liquidation process on April 17.

To view the original news release issued on Feb. 24, please visit: http://www.jcpnewsroom.com/news- releases/2017/0224_announces_plan_to_optimize_retail_operations.html

