ALTON - Alton High’s Jayla Fox-Wallace has been a diligent worker in the classroom and the basketball court and that hard work paid dividends. Fox signed with Southwestern Illinois Junior College (SWIC) in Belleville, which achieved her dream of playing collegiate basketball.

Fox was the point-guard on the Redbirds’ girls basketball varsity team for three years. She also played volleyball for two years and was a member of the high school track and field team all four years.

“Everything has been basketball for me,” she said. “I played high school, I have done summer camps, open gyms and the SWIC coach saw me play at AAU. He asked ‘Are you interested in playing college ball?’ I said I was and he said they were very interested in me playing. I didn’t want to stop playing basketball after high school. I hope to also play at a four-year college after this.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Fox was a brilliant student, carrying a 3.9 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale. She wants to study journalism in the future and her ultimate goal is to work in TV sports broadcasting. She said today, there are a lot of opportunities for females in TV broadcasting and that is her ultimate hope.

Jayla’s parents are Candice and Germaine Wallace.

She said she loved her experience at Alton High School and one of her greatest honors there was being a scholar-athlete and a 110-percent award recipient her senior year.

“I definitely enjoyed my experience at Alton High School,” she said.

More like this: