

ALTON — James Gray, a prominent figure in the Alton community and former long-time president of the Alton Branch of the NAACP, died on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, at the age of 90.

Gray celebrated his 89th birthday in the spring of 2023, coinciding with the dedication of a street sign in his honor in Alton. The event drew a large gathering of family, friends, and community members who recognized Gray's decades-long contributions to civil rights and youth advocacy.

Gray served as the president of the Alton Branch of the NAACP for more than 25 years, during which he was instrumental in various initiatives aimed at improving the lives of impoverished children in the area.

Alton Alderwoman Rosetta Brown praised Gray, calling him "a legend in our community," and highlighted his significant impact on youth, civil rights, and local organizations.

"Jim Gray has been the consummate servant to the people of Alton," Brown said. "He was front and center on many issues over the years."

In addition to his leadership with the NAACP, Gray was a former member of the Alton Housing Authority Board and served on the Madison County Housing Authority Board. He was also affiliated with the 100 Black Men organization. Gray's advocacy extended to ensuring equal opportunities for African Americans in law enforcement and the legal system.

Alton Mayor David Goins reflected on Gray's legacy.

"Over the years, he was a champion for civil rights and the less fortunate," Mayor Goins said. "He started a number of initiatives with the Alton Chapter of the NAACP, from the Back To School, Stay In School Program to Christmas shopping for the kids, and he was a champion for equality. Under that layer of toughness that he had was a strong sense of caring. He was tough because he cared and a lot of times, he wouldn't take no for an answer. He didn't do these things for him, but the people he represented and the children."

Gray was a longtime collaborator with Bobby Collins, another spirited leader in the Alton community, who emphasized his comprehensive involvement in the community, saying, "James was there" for significant milestones, including the hiring of Black police officers and addressing political unrest.

Collins described Gray as a "tireless and fearless leader" whose efforts were often made despite personal risks.

Collins said one of James' most cherished moments was when Barack Obama became the first Black president. Gray was present at the first inauguration and it was something he talked about for the rest of his life. "I don't think James thought we would ever have a Black president," Collins added. "It meant so much to him."

James was a devoted father to seven children: Anthony "Tony" Gray, Curtis "Curt" Gray, Policia "Lisa" (Rosman) Andrews, Stephen Gray, Venita Sciacca, Brandan Joseph (deceased), and Kirstan (Kathleen) Gray. His family expanded to include 15 grandchildren, including Omar, Franklin, McKaley, Kaz, and Andrew; Shonda, LaKisha, Erica, Bianca, Ché, Benaim, Surya, Ayumi, and Sofia, along with numerous great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. Gray's children and grandchildren have had many accomplishments over the years, something he was extremely proud of and was there every step of the way for his family.

Throughout his career, Gray initiated several community programs, including the Back to School, Stay in School program and the NAACP Christmas School program, which provided holiday shopping sprees for low-income children. He also played a key role in establishing Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a city-paid holiday.

Gray's advocacy for education included raising funds to send students on field trips to the Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, ensuring that young people understood their history and the struggles of those who fought for equality.

Reflecting on his life’s work in the spring of 2023, James Gray expressed a deep commitment to the community.

"He has always had a great concern for the community, especially the children," Brown concluded, summarizing the sentiments shared by many who attended the celebration in his honor.

