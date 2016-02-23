On Monday, February 29th The Bridge Church will show “Alton’s Influence: One Man’s Journey through Civil Rights” at 504 East 12th St, Alton, IL.

As we celebrate Black History Month, let us not forget the rich local history we have here in Alton. It is a history of battles for freedom & equality, a history of struggle & oppression. There are living stories here in our community, hidden within the memories of our citizens. If we don’t share these stories, they will one day be lost forever. This project is an attempt to document one man’s story, the life of James Gray, President of the Alton branch of the NAACP.

This forty-four minute interview documents the life of a black man born in 1934, before the civil rights movement. In it, he talks about his early inspiration through a dedicated teacher, and the importance of helping hands guiding him along his path to personal success. He discusses the hardships of growing up in poverty, without the basic supplies needed for education. His lessons learned from childhood fueled him to give back to schoolchildren in need and to provide mentorship so that others could experience that helping hand. With the civil rights movement, opportunities arose, and Gray changed career paths, ultimately becoming a union leader.

During his rise to a leadership position, Gray certainly experienced discrimination, as many African Americans, both during the civil rights era and currently, can relate to.

This tale is a deeply personal narrative of one man’s journey, but it contains universal stories and lessons. In Gray’s life, we may see glimpses of a grandparent’s, parent’s, or our own struggles. We see how challenges and opportunities shape us. The interview helps us illuminate our past, and inspires us to continue the fight for equality.

This is a great story for all generations and races to learn what we have overcome and what we must work to overcome. It is a story much larger than Gray himself, a story of our community’s path to racial harmony, equality, and unity.

