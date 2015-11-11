EAST ALTON – Alton's hockey team had to find a way to bounce back after taking an 11-2 defeat from Edwardsville last week.

Bounce back they did, getting 27 saves from Caleb Currie and a pair of goals from Jake Bohn as the Redbirds blanked Highland 4-0 in a Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association game at East Alton Ice Arena Tuesday night.

“We needed it,” said Redbird coach Abram Henson. “We had to come back from the loss against Edwardsville; it was kind of a soft effort, but the boys put it up and that's what matters.

“Bohn's a strong player; he's our captain and obviously we depend on him more than anyone else on the ice, so I'm glad he was putting up the points tonight.”

While the season is still young, Henson wants the Redbirds to keep going hard. “Right now, we're just playing it out week by week, game by game,” Henson said. “It's always a crap shoot in this league; you never know who's going to be where and who's going to play well that night; hopefully, it's going to be us. Hopefully we'll be coming out on top.”

The Redbirds are playing this season with a contingent of players from Marquettte Catholic after the Explorers' numbers fell to the level where they couldn't field a team this season. While there have been adjustments that players from both schools have had to make, Henson thinks the transition has been pretty smooth. “They (the Marquette players) have been fitting in great,” Henson said. “Bryce Simon (had two assists) and Zach Hunter (also had an assist), so it's great.

“That's what are lines are; they're all mixed. Our defensive parings are Alton-Marquette, Alton-Marquette; at this point, it's all one team.”

Bohn opened the scoring for the Redbirds at the 11:47 mark of the first period, with assists going to Joe Boevingloh and Scott Waldrop; Bohn also scored at 12:16 of the second period, with Simon and Boevingloh getting the helpers. Other Redbird goals came from Long from Simon and Hunter at 6:01 of the second and from Tanner St. Peters from Brandon Lang at 7:37 of the third period.

The Redbirds return to the rink for an 8:45 p.m. Monday matchup against Bethalto at East Alton, then meet up with East Alton-Wood River at 8:45 p.m. Nov. 19, also at East Alton.

