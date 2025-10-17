ALTON - Gordon Moore Park in Alton has undergone many upgrades in the past few weeks.

Parks and Recreation Executive Director Lyndsey Younger shared that all eight tennis courts will be resurfaced by Monday, Oct. 20, 2025. Additionally, “a new little playground” was installed by the tennis courts on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, and a new pavilion has been added.

“We do have a lot of new stuff that just went in at Gordon Moore,” Younger said.

The tennis courts are being completely resurfaced, repainted and restriped. Younger said the courts look “beautiful” with these improvements.

The new playground is for children ages 2–12 and is located by pavilions four, five and six by the tennis courts.

Younger shared that most of these additions were paid for through the Madison County Park Enhancement Program (PEP) grant. Tennis courts one and two were paid for entirely by the Madison County PEP grant, as was the new pavilion.

The remaining tennis courts were paid for by a $54,000 United States Tennis Association tennis grant. The Alton Parks and Recreation Department paid for the remaining improvements.

Younger added that even though winter is approaching, the Parks and Recreation Department’s work continues. Registration for basketball is currently open, and the department will host their annual gingerbread house contest later this year.

For more information about the work of the Alton Parks and Recreation Department, visit their official Facebook page or their official webpage.

