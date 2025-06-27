

HIGHLAND - Highland Legion Post 439 scored four runs in the first inning to go ahead 4-1, with Alton Post 126 rallying to tie the game in the fifth and eventually send the game into extra innings.

Highland scored the winning run on an error in the ninth to take a 5-4 win over the Legionnaires in a key District 22 game Thursday night, June 26, 2025, at Glik Park in Highland.

It's the first district loss of the season for Post 126, who falls to 11-5 overall, while Highland goes to 4-4 overall.

Dane Godar led off he game for the Legionnaires with a base hit, then stole second, went to third on a Joe Stephan ground out, and scored on an Ayden Calvert grounder to shortstop to give Alton a 1-0 lead.

In the home half, with one out, Ben Kunz drew a walk, took second on a wild pitch, and scored on a double by Trent Henrichs to tie the game at 1-1. Henrichs went to third when John Kunz reached on an error by the third baseman, and Henrichs scored on Tyler Rottmann's sacrifice fly to right to give Highland a 2-1 lead.

A Preston Feig single advanced Kunz to second, and an RBI single by Grayson Strader scored Kunz, and sent Will Stanton to third, where he scored on an error by the right fielder on the play, giving Highland a 4-1 lead before the side was retired.

Marcus Payne led off the second for Alton with a walk, and went to second on an error by the first baseman, scoring on Godar's RBI base hit to left to cut the Highland lead to 4-2. Stephan reached second on a dropped fly ball in left, but a pair of strikeouts ended the inning. Alton tied the game in the fifth, starting with a one-out single by Godar, who scored on Stephan's double to right to make it 4-3, and a double down the left field line by Calvert scored Stephan to tie the game 4-4.

Highland had a chance to win the game in the sixth on base hits by Strader and John Kunz but a line out and ground out ended the inning. Alton had a chance in the eighth, on a one-out single by Logan Bogard, a walk to Carsen Bristow, and a single by Nolan Parker to load the bases, but an infield fly and a fly out to center ended the inning.

Highland won the game in the ninth when, with one out, John Kunz was hit by a pitch, went to second on a sacrifice bunt by Abel Lentz, and Stanton was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second, when an error by the shortstop on a grounder allowed Kunz to score the winning run, giving Highland the 5-4 victory.

Both Henrichs and Strader had two hits and an RBI each for Highland, while John Kunz had two hits, Rottmann had a hit and RBI, and Feig, Isaiah Gruenfelder, and Lentz all had hits. John Kunz started on the mound, and went 4.1 innings, allowing three runs, two earned, on four hits, walking one and striking out five, while Rottmann went three innings, giving up an earned run on three hits, walking one and fanning one, and Gruenfelder pitched 1.2 innings, and was credited with the win, allowing no runs on two hits, walking none and striking out none.

Godar had three hits and an RBI for the Legionnaires, while Stephan had two hits and an RBI, Parker came up with two hits, Calvert had a hit and two RBIs, and Bogard had a hit. Stephan started on the mound, and went four innings, allowing four runs, one earned, on eight hits, walking one and striking out five, while Kael Hester pitched the final 4.2 innings, and was charged with the loss, giving up an unearned run on two hits, striking out two.

Highland is idle until Monday, when they play at Smithton in a 6 p.m. start, then are at Trenton on Tuesday at 7 p.m., then play the Christian County Post 257 senior Guardians of Stonington, Ill., next Thursday at 7 p.m.

Alton plays in a round robin tournament at Aviston City Park this weekend, meeting Shelby County Post of Stewardson Friday at 6 p.m., the host Aviston Post 1239 Express Saturday at 10 a.m., and a team to be announced at 12 noon.

The Legionnaires then play at Kirkwood, Mo., Monday evening at 5:30 p.m., host Maryland Heights, Mo, at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Gordon Moore Park Tuesday at 8 p.m., then play in the Danville TB24 tournament over Fourth of July weekend in Danville.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

