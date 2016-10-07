Alton High's girls tennis team closed its regular season Thursday with a big 6-3 dual win over Civic Memorial to finish the regular season with an 8-7 overall record.

The Redbirds play in the Southwestern Conference Tournament Friday and Saturday at Belleville West.

The Redbirds went 5-1 in singles, getting wins from Abbey Fischer, Hannah Macias, Sam Clayton, Maddie Saenz, and Mackenzie Giertz. Civic Memorial got a win at one doubles, as the team of Mann and Davis defeated Mackenzie Giertz and Cali Giertz.

The Eagles also got a win at two doubles, where Gwen Lewis and Kylee Thoroughman defeated the Redbirds duo of Molly Gross and Lexi Mayfield. A pair of Alton freshmen kept the Redbirds from getting shut out in doubles, as Nickie Lowe and Val Walters won in three sets 6-3, 2-6, 10-4 over Allison and Reed from CM.

Coach Jesse Macias said the Redbirds' play on Thursday was a very nice way to end the season.

"Twelve girls played varsity tonight and I am proud of the effort they all put in," he said. "Hopefully, we will continue to be consistent this weekend and can get some results. At the end of the day, everything comes down to how you perform in conference, so we are looking forward to this tournament."

