ALTON - Alton High School's girls tennis team won its 10th match of the season on Thursday.

The Redbirds defeated Granite City and East St. Louis on Thursday to move to 10-4 on the year and 3-3 in the Southwestern Conference.

The Redbirds won both matches 9-0. Against Granite City, Abby Fischer, Hannah Macias, Maddie Saenz, and Nikki Lowe were double winners for Alton. Cali Giertz and Mackenzie Giertz got singles wins and the doubles team of Molly Gross and Lexi Mayfield got a win at number three doubles. Against East St. Louis, Val Walters, Makayla Cox, Ainsley Fortschneider, Skylar Wickenhauser, Kami Johnson, and Gretchen Housman got singles wins for the Redbirds.

The Redbirds swept in doubles with wins by Cox and Wickenhauser, Kane and Housmann, plus Lydia Cuerva and Bella Kane. Alton High competes in the Bloomington Purple and Gold Invitational this weekend.

