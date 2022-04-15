ALTON - The 11-1 Alton's girls' soccer team has a huge match Friday night at home against Triad with a 9-0 mark.

Alton girls coach Gwen Sabo-Howland could not be more proud of her Redbirds for the 11 wins so far this season against several tough opponents. Alton romped past Belleville West 9-2 in a Southwestern Conference matchup on Thursday night.

Emily Baker scored a double brace (four goals) in the second, 21st, 25th and 26th minutes, while Lily Freer had a brace (two goals), scoring in the third and 67th minutes, Tori Schrimpf struck in the 56th minute and Lydnsey Miller scored after 62 minutes to give Alton their big win over Belleville West at Public School Stadium.

Maddie Cooke had two assists for the Redbirds, while Peyton Baker, Miller, Lily Freer and Taylor Freer also had assists and Peyton Baker made five saves on the night.

The Maroons are now 3-7-1.

ALTON 4, BELLEVILLE EAST 2

Alton's soccer girls beat Belleville East 4-2 in penalty kicks on Tuesday night.

"We shot first - penalty kicks were made by Tori Schrmipf, Haylie Butler, Lyndsey Miller and Emily Baker," Sabo-Howland said. "Belleville East made their first two penalty kicks, then missed the goal on the third one and Peyton Baker had a big-time save on the fourth one to win the game for us. Peyton had three saves during regulation/overtime."

Coach Sabo-Howland said she didn't think her girls were totally on top of the game on Tuesday, but "a win is a win!"

