MASCOUTAH - Alton's girls' soccer team won 4-0 over host Mascoutah in Metro Cup soccer action Tuesday night at Mascoutah. It was the season opener for the Redbirds and Coach Gwen Sabo-Howland.

Lyndsey Miller had a brace (two goals) for the Redbirds, scoring in the 57th and 79th minutes, while Tori Schrimpf scored after 28 minutes and Jada Bruce struck in the 46th minute.

Audrey Aim, Emily Baker and Alayna Rabozzi provided assists on the night for Alton.

The score was 1-0 at the half and Alton responded with three goals in the second half for the dominant win.

"We had some first-game jitters, but made some adjustments at half and scored in the first minute of the second half," Coach Howland said. "I was very proud of the team effort we had. We had lots of freshmen making their varsity debuts and rising to the occasion."

Peyton Baker was perfect in goal for the Redbirds.

"We are a completely different team than we were last spring and I think we will shock some teams who may be underestimating us," Coach Howland said.

Alton's girls' soccer team plays at Freeburg at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday and against Breese at 3 p.m. Saturday at Freeburg. Admission for each game is $5, cash only.

