COLLINSVILLE - Alton's girls' soccer team captured win No. 8 with only one loss in a 2-0 triumph over Collinsville on Tuesday night. Once again, Emily Baker was a key with two goals.

Lyndsey Miller and Katie Stark added assists for the Redbirds and Peyton Baker had four saves.

Redbirds head girls soccer coach Gwen Sabo-Howland said her team came out on the slow side, but made some adjustments at halftime and played much better in the second half.

"We had several chances we did not finish," she said. "Collinsville was dangerous tonight and had some chances as well."

Alton's girls travel to rival Edwardsville for a 6:45 p.m. Southwestern Conference girls soccer match on Thursday night.

