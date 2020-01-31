Alton’s Germayia Wallace Explodes for 27 Points, Eight Rebounds, Eight Assists in a 70-34 Victory
January 31, 2020 3:02 PM
Listen to the story
ALTON 70, OVERLAND, MO., RITENOUR 34:
ALTON - Alton’s Germayia Wallace exploded for 27 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in a 70-34 victory over Overland, Mo., Rittenour at the Hillsboro Tournament on Thursday night.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Article continues after sponsor message
The Redbirds' Kayla Goree scored 15 points and Danita Smith added 10 points.
Alton is now 4-19 overall on the season, while the Huskies fall to 2-13.