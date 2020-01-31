ALTON 70, OVERLAND, MO., RITENOUR 34:

ALTON - Alton’s Germayia Wallace exploded for 27 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in a 70-34 victory over Overland, Mo., Rittenour at the Hillsboro Tournament on Thursday night.

The Redbirds' Kayla Goree scored 15 points and Danita Smith added 10 points.

Alton is now 4-19 overall on the season, while the Huskies fall to 2-13.

 