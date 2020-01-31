Alton’s Germayia Wallace Explodes for 27 Points, Eight Rebounds, Eight Assists in a 70-34 Victory Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON 70, OVERLAND, MO., RITENOUR 34: ALTON - Alton’s Germayia Wallace exploded for 27 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in a 70-34 victory over Overland, Mo., Rittenour at the Hillsboro Tournament on Thursday night. Article continues after sponsor message The Redbirds' Kayla Goree scored 15 points and Danita Smith added 10 points. Alton is now 4-19 overall on the season, while the Huskies fall to 2-13. Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending