ALTON — The City of Alton's Annual Fourth of July Celebration and Fireworks was again a great success. It was an evening of food, music, and fireworks on the Alton riverfront on Thursday, July 3, 2025.

Gates opened at 5 p.m., with DJ ChrisXmas providing entertainment to start the festivities. The Lincoln Brass Band performed at 8 p.m., followed by a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. This year's fireworks celebration drew an enormous crowd throughout the Downtown Alton area.

Alton Mayor David Goins expressed enthusiasm for the event, saying, "I love the event each year and look forward to it. It is always a grand event, and this year it was that once again."

He highlighted the community’s ability to draw a large crowd each year and thanked the various Alton departments for their hard work on the event.

The Alton Police Department emphasized safety and provided important traffic information. Traffic restrictions were in place on several local streets near the East Broadway corridor immediately after the fireworks, and a traffic map was made available for attendees.

The Alton Amphitheater area, St. Mary's, Flock, and the Alton Marina were again hot spots for residents to watch the fireworks and celebrate over the evening. There was an abundance of red, white, and blue visible during the celebration.

The event is a collaboration among the City of Alton, Alton Police Department, Alton Fire Department, Alton Parks and Recreation, and the Alton Amphitheater. The city assures residents that safety personnel will be present to ensure a secure environment throughout the celebration.



