ALTON - The season’s first Night Market brought hundreds of people to downtown Alton.

On Thursday, June 5, 2025, community members and vendors gathered at Sugar Alley for an evening of music and shopping. From 7–10 p.m. every Thursday in June and July, excluding July 3, people can come out to enjoy the downtown businesses, restaurants and vendors along 3rd Street and in Sugar Alley in downtown Alton.

“We were hopping. It was so exciting,” said Sara McGibany, executive director of Alton Main Street. “Our goal was to really turn a weeknight, which can be kind of a slower night for bars and restaurants, into one of the happening nights of the week. We’re just telling everybody to start your weekend early. Get going on Thursday night.”

On June 5, the band HOOKie kicked off the Night Market season by playing in the greenspace next to Catdaddy’s. Vendors from across the Riverbend region set up booths along Sugar Alley to sell their wares.

Most of the retailers in the 3rd Street area stayed open late to accommodate Night Market shoppers. McGibany was pleased to see these stores get “a big boost of foot traffic” as a result of the event. Additionally, downtown restaurants stayed busy throughout the evening.

“It was just so cool to see the sidewalks packed with people, everybody just milling around,” McGibany said. “Tons of kids, tons of dogs. Bring the whole family out.”

She added that Jacoby Arts Center was open to the public in their new location for the first time, and she described the new space as “breathtaking.” During Night Market dates over the next two months, people can stop by Jacoby Arts Center at 208 State Street to complete a craft and tour the building.

After the Night Market ends at 10 p.m. on Thursdays, Chez Marilyn is hosting an afterparty from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. to keep the fun going, complete with live music.

McGibany was delighted by the first Night Market in its new location on Sugar Alley, and she hopes more people come out every week to check out the vendors, patronize the stores and restaurants, and enjoy an evening in downtown Alton.

“The crowd was great last night,” she added. “Everybody was raving about the new location. It was a blast.”



For more information about Night Market, the band lineup, or other Alton Main Street upcoming events, visit DowntownAlton.com/Events.

