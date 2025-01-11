SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Nutrient Research and Education Council (NREC) met in December and seated three new board members. They replace Cindy Skrukrud, Al Grosboll and Jeff Kirwan who are cycling off the NREC board of directors. Board members are appointed by the Illinois Department of Agriculture Director, Jerry Costello.

Two environment organizations are represented among the newly seated members. Katie Garvey joins the board representing The Environmental Law & Policy Center. Garvey is a staff attorney located in the organization’s Chicago office and focuses on nutrient reduction strategies. Christina Favilla joins the board representing the Illinois Chapter of the Sierra Club. Favilla is based out of Sierra Club’s Alton, IL office, where she serves as the Three Rivers Project Co-Coordinator – concentrating on the confluence of the Missouri, Mississippi and Illinois Rivers.

Also seated at the December meeting was Brent Pollard who represents Illinois Farm Bureau. Pollard is a dairy and grain farmer from Rockford, IL and serves as the District 2 Director for the Illinois Farm Bureau.

Cindy Skrukrud leaves the NREC board and is the last of the original board members. Skrukrud played an integral role in the formation of NREC and has represented the environmental group through her affiliation with the Sierra Club for 12 years. According to Cindy, “It was a real privilege to serve as an environmental representative to NREC since its inception. It is the collaborative effort of diverse stakeholders that is key to the research and outreach that lead to the adoption of farm practices that optimize fertilizer use and improve the quality of our state's rivers and streams”.

In total, NREC has 27 active multi-year projects totaling $3,183,419.

The Illinois Nutrient Research & Education Council (NREC) was created by state statute in 2012. Funded by a 75-cent per ton assessment on bulk fertilizer sold in Illinois, NREC provides financial support for nutrient research and education programs to ensure the discovery and adoption of practices that address environmental concerns, optimize nutrient use efficiency, and ensure soil fertility. A 13-member NREC Council annually solicits, reviews and funds projects that fulfill the organization’s mission.

