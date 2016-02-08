COLLINSVILLE – Alton's Eryka Graham won the individual championship at the IHSA Girls Bowling Championship Collinsville Regional tournament Saturday at Camelot Bowl in Collinsville.

Graham's effort didn't quite help the Redbirds to the team title, the host Kahoks rolling a 5,671 to take the team title by 26 pins over Alton; Highland was third with 5,346, Triad was fourth with 4.917 and Jersey finished fifth with 4,802. The top four teams advanced to this Saturday's Johnston City Sectional.

Article continues after sponsor message

Civic Memorial just missed out on the last team qualifying spot, finishing sixth with 4,479; Piasa Southwestern was seventh at 4,323, Granite City eighth at 4,085, Edwardsville ninth at 3,895, East Alton-Wood River 10th at 3,787, Roxana 11th at 3,334 and Metro East Lutheran 12th at 3,257.

Graham rolled a six-game set of 1,302 edged out Triad's Lainey Snow by 17 pins, Snow rolling 1,285 for the Knights.

The top 10 individual bowlers on non-qualifying teams also advanced to the sectional; those bowers were CM's Ashley Westbrook (1,169), Jersey's Emily Stemmler (1,112), Southwestern's Alyssa Norell (1,047), Jersey's Lindsay Vanost (1,012); Granite City's Kennedy Rainwater (974); Jersey's Bethany Stocks (971), Granite City's Morgan Fazio (924), Southwestern's Haylee Hallows (909), Southwestern's Alexis Tucker (884) and CM's Bethany Dickerson (879).

The Johnston City Sectonal will take place Feb. 13 at SI Bowl in Carterville, with bowling getting under way at 9 a.m. Qualifying teams and individuals will advance to the IHSA state tournament Feb. 19-20 at Cherry Bowl Lanes in Rockford.

More like this: