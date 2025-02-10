Emma and Jorden.Emma and Jorden, a couple from Alton, have shared their love story and the foundation of their relationship, which began on Aug. 16, 2021.

The couple describes their bond as one that thrives despite challenges, emphasizing that they face struggles together.

In a recent submission to Riverbender.com, Emma highlighted what makes their relationship special.

"No matter the struggle, we get through it together," she said, reflecting on their partnership.

A memorable moment for the couple was moving into their first house together after adopting two dogs. This experience has contributed to the growth of their relationship and has added joy to their lives.

