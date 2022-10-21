ALTON - Eddie Mae Harrison is a woman who will never be forgotten in the Alton community for her life of service. Rev. Jason Harrison, Eddie Mae’s son, said she went to her new heavenly home on October 14th, surrounded by family, at OSF St. Anthony’s Health Center.

He described his mother as “a true pillar of the community” and a person who served "so unselfishly for so many years.”

“She was dynamite in her 38 years as a pastor here in the Alton community,” he said. “She will be so missed.”

On August 11, 1979, she married the love of her life, Minister Gregory L. Harrison. In this marriage, she and her husband had three sons, Marcus A., Jason L., and Bryan J. Harrison. Mother Eddie Mae Harrison was an avid supporter of her son’s sporting events, boisterously cheering them on. Through the years, as a family unit, they have been dedicated to ministry. The entire family was instrumental in church development, outreach, and community service for over 38 years.

Jason Harrison said his mother’s influence on him and his brothers guided them all toward service to the community. She was also an exemplary wife and she and his father set perfect examples of parenthood, Jason added.

“Every initiative in the church has been rooted from her upbringing of us as kids,” Jason said. “She would take us to the YWCA when we were younger and we had to play for the older ladies and sing. She would have us clean people’s homes in service and cook and deliver meals when people had babies. She taught us how to serve.”

Jason continued and said the footprint she left is now seen in the Deliverance Temple’s overnight warming center. She never had one year in the 38 years with the church that someone wasn’t living with us or she wasn’t helping take care of someone. She always helped people in the community. She would let people stay until times got better." Jason said this situation with having a place for others occurred when they had a 2-bedroom and ultimately 5-bedroom home, it didn't matter.

Jason said the inheritance that his mother left him, his brothers, and their children will be passed from generation to generation was extraordinary - to always serve others.

“Often, my dad and mom would be going on vacation and they would get a call and turn around and come back and serve people when they needed them,” Jason said. “My mom was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, prayer warrior and confidant, and encourager to so many.”

Mother Harrison’s lifework of service, was depicted in an award-winning book entitled, “The Leader’s Wife” published by Xulon Press in 2016, and a study guide published in 2022 respectively was dedicated in her honor.

She penned the following in the book, which showed her belief in service and strong convictions to sacrifice:

“Thank you for years of selfless sacrifice, vision, steadfast devotion, ministry, and for training and equipping those in ministry…as a model for all to emulate.”

The visitation service for Eddie Mae will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022, followed by the Worship Celebration at 10 a.m. at Enjoy Church.

