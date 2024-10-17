Early Childhood Center Morning Cheer

GODFREY - Staff members at Alton School District’s Early Childhood Center know how to start the day off right.

Every day before the morning and afternoon sessions at the center, teachers and staff members line the hallway to cheer and welcome the students to school. Cynthia Schuenke, the director of the Early Childhood Center, noted the importance of creating a fun environment for kids and teachers.

“It really energizes the staff and shows how excited they are to welcome our students each day,” Schuenke said. “The staff at the Early Childhood Center are an amazing group of educators, and we are so fortunate to have them working with our students in our district. This daily cheer shows how much they look forward to working with our students and seeing them at school each day.”

The “daily routine” is the norm at the Early Childhood Center. Schuenke said it has a powerful effect on the atmosphere and energy of each school day. She believes the cheer is “essential” to the positive school climate at the center.

The cheer also helps the teachers get ready for each session of students. Their passion is a testament to the teachers’ dedication. The excitement rubs off on the students and encourages their eagerness to learn.

“We know how important it is to build a strong positive foundation for learning at an early age,” Schuenke added. “We want kids to love coming to school and teachers to love teaching kids to love learning.”

