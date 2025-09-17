ALTON - During their regular meeting on Sept. 16, 2025, the Alton Community Unit School District #11 Board of Education honored the district’s Early Childhood Center, which received the Gold Circle of Quality Award.

Superintendent Elaine Kane explained that ExeleRate Illinois has created a common set of standards for all early learning programs in Illinois. This year, the Alton Early Childhood Center achieved the highest recognition from the ExeleRate Illinois program.

“It is my honor this evening to recognize the staff at the Early Childhood Center for an outstanding accomplishment,” Kane said. “This demonstrates excellence in every category.”

The ExeleRate Illinois standards cover instructional excellence, family services, staff qualifications, professional development and program administration. By achieving the Gold Circle of Quality Award, the Early Childhood Center has exceeded all of these benchmarks.

The Board of Education recognized the Early Childhood Center staff for their hard work and impressive commitment to the district’s youngest Redbirds.

“This recognition truly reflects the dedication, the professionalism and the care that our Early Childhood staff provides each and every day,” Kane concluded. “Their work ensures that our youngest learners have the very best start possible.”

