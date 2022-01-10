SEE GALLERY:

ALTON - The annual Alton Eagle and Ice Festival arrived along with cold temps and a little bit of freezing rain. In spite of the weather there were many hardy attendees hoping to see (and learn about) the eagles that visit the Alton area this time of year. They were not disappointed.

Article continues after sponsor message

”The colder and nastier the weather, the more the eagles love it”, said Mary Ann Warmak (with the Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau). She went on to say, “Because of that ice and cold, (today) we’ve seen eagles, including two at the nest!”.

Emily Conner (Education Manager for the Audubon Center) said, “We have lots of fun activity stations today that are great for families.” Some of the more popular events were the eagle “meet and greets” but there were lots of other booths including “Ranger Bob'' Dietrich (U. S. Fish and Wildlife Services) who brought his spinning “Wheel of Knowledge!”. The kids spin the wheel and wherever it lands “Ranger Bob” has fun and goofy trivia to give about Eagles.

Emily also went on to say, “Today’s festival is also our big kickoff event that starts more events coming up. “Raptor Saturdays” and “Eagle Sundays” will commence next weekend through February 13th. So we’ll have those eagle meet and greet sessions, (pre-register at Riverlands.audubon.org), as well as guided hikes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every weekend.”

Mary Ann Warmak added, “Come and visit the Audubon Center. They’ve got over 3000 acres out here and it’s all for the birds. It’s just an awesome place!” (…regardless of the weather.)

If you want to purchase any additional photos from this package of photos, view:

www.randymanning.com



More like this: