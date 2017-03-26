ALTON - Alton High School’s boys track team showed some definite bright spots in Friday’s Southwestern Illinois Relays at Edwardsville's Winston Brown Track and Field Complex.

Alton coach Jeff White was also pleased with his team's performance. “We did very well, especially with distance (runs),” White said. “We won the 4x800 and the distance medley (relay); we had some PRs there. Arie Macias split at 1:57 on our 4x8 and that's the first time he's been under two (minutes); that was a huge PR for him.

“We had a freshman on both (distance) relays, Cassius Havis; he was fantastic on it. He was fantastic on it – he's a strong runner and he's so young; he's going to get better and stronger as the season goes on. The 4x100 relay just barely got edged out by Collinsville. It's early and our handoffs aren't crisp yet; they'll get there, but we started the year by running 42.95. Our best last year was 42.88, so to start off the year (with a good time) with three handoffs that weren't clean, that's fantastic. That's a great way to start the year.”

Edwardsville scored 144 points to easily outdistance St. Louis County school Rockwood Summit's 103 points. O'Fallon was third with 91 points, Belleville East fourth with 68 points and Collinsville rounded out the top five with 66 points. Alton finished sixth with 61 points and Granite City took eighth with 24 points.

Other Alton highlights was a win in the DMR, edging Edwardsville with an 11:02.66; Algernon Wilson was fifth in the triple jump at 39-4; and an eighth in the 100 meters from Kiondray Samuelton in 11.62 seconds.

Brent Feeney also contributed to this story.

