Alton's Arie Macias set a blazing pace in the 1,600 meters on Saturday at Edwardsville. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

Alton's Sam Gentelin performs in the 1,600 meters on Saturday. (Photo by Dan Brannan)ALTON - Over the past two years under head boys’ track coaches Jeff White and Eric Dickerson, along with some outstanding assistant coaches, Alton High’s boys’ track team has made great progress.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Jeff White is the new head coach for the Redbirds this season and each practice session and every meet his team shows improvements.

Alton placed sixth in the 12-team field on Saturday as a team at the Southwestern Illinois Relays in Edwardsville, scoring 54 points.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Redbirds’ top finisher was Zack Llewellyn in the shot put (51-10) and discus (150-10). Teammate Arie Macias bolted out to an early lead in the 1,600 and ended up finishing third with a strong time of 4:34.37. Jonathan Bumpers placed third in the triple jump (42-1.5). Alton was third in the 4 x 400 relay with a time of 3:30.64.

White described Macias as “a hard worker,” who just keeps improving. He also praised Llewellyn and Bumpers for their individual efforts in the meet.

White said sprinter Harrison Henderson is also showing significant progress. Henderson ran the open 100 meters and a leg on the 4 x 100 and 4 x 200 relays. Freshman Earlie Brown is another young sprinter who has shown promise, the coach said.

“Overall, I was pretty happy and I thought the kids looked great,” Coach White said. “Our guys really battled in the relays. What I am really happy about is we are an overall young team and putting out times that are very good. We are headed toward a good future in both distances, sprints and field events.”

Alton's Harrison Henderson fires off the start line on Saturday. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

More like this:

Nov 13, 2024 - O'Fallon's Albertyn Shines At Illinois Sectional Swimming Championships

Apr 29, 2024 - Girls Squad Primed For Success: Coach McAdams Channels Hamann’s Legacy Into Hawks' Track and Field Success

Jun 3, 2024 - Karly Davenport Shatters Marquette Catholic Record; She Is A Tucker's Automotive Repair & Tire Female Athlete Of The Month

Oct 10, 2024 - Piasa Birds' Vollintine Secures High Place in Cross Country Meet, She Is An Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Female Athlete Of Month

Apr 17, 2024 - Roxana Boys Track Team Off To Sensational Start, The Shells Capture Relays Meet Title

 