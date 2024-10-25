ALTON - Alton’s monthly Block Party for Good has relocated.

The block party, scheduled for 2:30–4:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, is now located at its permanent location between Morning Star Church and The Salvation Army in Alton. Community members can stop by the block party to pick up free groceries and learn about services and resources in the area.

“We come in, we deliver hot food, we provide free groceries, no questions asked, produce and everything,” said John Michel with Currency of Caring. “It’s challenging to build infrastructure at places where people can get to them consistently, so we said, ‘Hey, what if we use the power of mobility?’ We started with the food truck movement to effectively replace soup kitchens, but we said, ‘What if we can start to layer in a whole series of services, increasing the access to the things people need?’”

The block parties are scheduled for the last Friday of every month. Hosted by AltonWorks, Food Is Love and Currency of Caring, they aim to provide food to community members without any residency or income requirements.

This month’s block party is the first in the new, permanent location on 5th and Market Street in Alton. Michel said they will stay there until they run out of groceries to give away.

If you are struggling with food insecurity, check out this article on RiverBender.com for more resources.

