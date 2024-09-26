ALTON — Due to a forecasted 100 percent chance of rain, the "Block Party for Good" has been rescheduled from Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, to next Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. The event will still take place from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Alton Amphitheater.

Organized by AltonWorks, Food Is Love, and Currency of Caring, the block party aims to provide essential products and services to the community, including free groceries and hot meals.

“These monthly block parties help bring important products and services like free groceries and free hot food to the people in the area who need it most,” Brigadier General (Ret.) John E. Michel said previously.

The decision to postpone was made due to the weather forecast, which predicts heavy rainfall on the original date.

The organizers hope the new date will allow more people to attend and benefit from the services offered.

