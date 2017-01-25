ALTON 46, HILLSBORO, MO., 45 (OT): An Ayonna Clanton three-point shot with 1.4 seconds left in overtime gave Alton a 46-45 win over top-seeded Hillsboro, Mo., in an opening-round game of the Hillsboro Tournament Tuesday night.

The win put the Redbirds into a Friday night semifinal game against Freeburg, who defeated Cape Girardeau Central in a Tuesday night contest; AHS improved to 2-18 on the year; the Hawks fell to 13-4.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The shot from Ayonna to get the win was great,” said Redbird coach Bob Rickman. “I am so happy we could come away with the win; playing the No. 1 seed on their home floor, it was a great win."

More like this: