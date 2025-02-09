AURORA – Aurora University has named Antonia Phillips of Alton, IL, to the Dean's List for the fall 2024 semester. Phillips is majoring in Sport Management and Marketing. The Dean's List recognizes full-time undergraduate students who have earned a 3.6 grade-point average or higher.

Founded in 1893, Aurora University is a four-year, private, nonprofit, accredited higher education institution located on a 39-acre campus in Aurora, the second largest city in Illinois. The university serves approximately 4,100 undergraduate students across more than 60 academic programs. More than 1,800 graduate students are enrolled at the institution as well. AU leadership, faculty, and staff are committed to the success of AU students, offering strong academic support programs and learning opportunities that prepare students to achieve their goals after graduation. Learn more at aurora.edu.

