ALTON - Festus, Mo, Post 253's junior varsity American Legion baseball team scored three times in both the first and seventh innings, twice in the third, and once in the fourth, holding Alton Post 126's under-15 red junior team to one run on three hits to deal the junior Legionnaires their fist loss of the season 9-1 in a game played Tuesday evening, June 3, 2025, at Lloyd Hopkins FIeld at Gordon Moore Park.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton made their home debut on Tuesday, having won a Memorial Day weekend tournament in Washington, Mo. The junior Legionnaires also competed in a tournament in Elsberry, Mo. last weekend.

Alton didn't score until the bottom of the seventh to create the 9-1 final, having been held to three hits on the night.

Aiden Duncan had a hit and Alton's only RBI on the night, while Cy Courtney and Zach Thornton had the only other hits. Chris Rayfield started on the mound, and was charged with the loss, going 0.1 innings on the mound, allowing three earned runs on six hits, while walking four. Courtney came on in relief, and went 4.2 innings, giving up three earned runs on five hits, walking three and striking our four, and Wyatt Harris threw the final two innings, allowing three unearned runs on one hit, walking two and fanning three.

The junior Legionnaires are now 3-1, and next play at home on Wednesday against the Piasa Southwestern High summer team in a 5:30 p.m. first pitch, then go on the road to play a doubleheader against Breese Friday night, with the first game starting at 6 p.m., play at Jerseyville next Tuesday at 6 p.m., then meet Trenton at Trenton City Park June 11 at 7 p.m.

More like this: