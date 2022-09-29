Alton Candidate Forum

ALTON - Abe Lee Barham, a civic activist, was the lead host in a candidate’s forum this past weekend at the Flood Memorial in Alton.

He said he was pleased with the turnout and that individuals from both sides turned out and had some good questions for the candidates who were present.

“I have always felt it is good to hear from both sides and question both sides,” he said. “I think our country needs to be united and come together to solve problems. It is all right to disagree, but we have to come together on issues that benefit our country and our towns.”’

Debbie Mendoza, Ryan Jumpers, Kris Tharp, Joe Silkwood, Ebony Huddleston, and Barry Julian turned out for the event.

A video of the candidate’s event is above.

These are participants at a recent candidate's event at the Flood Memorial in Alton. (Photos by C.J. Nasello)

