ALTON - Alton’s 19th annual All-Wheels Drive-In Car Show will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 12. The event typically attracts 150-200 classic cars, hot rods and motorcycles, which the public is welcome to browse on 3rd, State and Belle Streets. There is no charge for admission.

This year’s theme is “Superheroes” – there will be a special appearance by the Gotham Cruiser from Noon to 3:00 p.m. Come dressed as your favorite hero—kids will enjoy complimentary face painting and photo opportunities with costumed characters.

Alton Main Street organizes this Alton tradition with support from Time Machines Unlimited Car Club. Come out for the cars and stay for the live 50’s & 60’s rock music from the Smokin’ Oldies Band from 2:00-4:00 p.m., 50-50 drawing, vendor displays and great food.

The fee is $15 to enter the judging, or just $10 to display your wheels. Registration for automobiles is from 8am-Noon, and trophies will be given at 4:00 p.m. Details on the 37 classes and 5 specialty awards can be found at www.DowntownAlton.com, This is a qualifying show for the 2016 “Best of the Best” car show competition.

Dash plaques & goodie bags are given to the first 150 registrants. If your company has promotional items that you would like to contribute to the goodie bags, please email sara@altonmainstreet.org or call 463-1016 to arrange pick-up on or before Wed, 6/8.

For more info, please contact Jamey Griffin at: 618-792-8901 or visit the Events page of www.DowntownAlton.com.

