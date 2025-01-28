ALTON - Herbert Sapp IV is a January 2025 Alton-Rotary Club Student of the Month.

Sapp is a senior at Mississippi Valley Christian School. Over his four years of high school at MVCS, Herbert has distinguished himself as a leader, athlete, and scholar. He is the captain of both the soccer and basketball teams, reflecting his dedication to teamwork and sportsmanship. In addition to his athletic accomplishments, Herbert holds the prestigious positions of President and Chaplain of the National Christian Honor Society. He has also served on the Student Council since ninth grade and is currently the senior Class Chaplain.

Herbert’s dedication to academic excellence has been recognized with numerous awards. He is a two-time recipient of the MVCS Christian Leadership Award (2021, 2024) and has been on the High Honor Roll since eighth grade. His knowledge of scripture has earned him back-to-back titles as the IACS Old Testament Knowledge State Champion (2023, 2024). Beyond academics, he has also received accolades such as the DAR Youth Citizenship Award (2024), the VOD Award Citation (2023), a certificate from the DAR for Outstanding Work in American History, and third in the district for the Voice of Democracy essay contest.

Outside of school, Herbert is heavily involved in his church and community. He has participated in the youth and church choirs, led songs during services, and preaches at both Youth Sundays and main congregations. He has also volunteered his time at Beverly Farms and actively contributes to youth and church activities like workdays, revivals, and big days. Herbert was a member of both a drama which placed second in state for choric speaking and a journalism class, which further showcases his diverse talents and interests.

Herbert believes in using his talents to serve others and glorify God. His commitment to faith, service, and leadership is evident in every aspect of his life. After graduating from high school, Herbert plans to pursue an engineering degree where he hopes to continue to lead and serve, honoring the values that have guided him throughout his journey.

