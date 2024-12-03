ROXANA - The Southwestern High School boys basketball team finished in fourth place in the Roxana Hoopsgiving Boys Tournament this past weekend.

The Piasa Birds went 2-2 overall in the tourney but fell in their final game 50-38 to Staunton.

Ian Brantley and Connor Wood led the Birds with 12 and 10 points respectively in the game. Ryan Lowis had nine points, Cason Robinson had five points and John Kunz had a point.

Other team members are Mason Eyers, Ike Austin, Logan Custer, Trenton Brackett, Mason Cougill, Tucker Emde, Thor Springman, and Braden Scifres.

The Piasa Birds boys basketball team are Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Male Athletes of the Month.

Jason Darr, Southwestern’s head boys coach, said his team was pleased to end up 2-2 in the tournament and finish in the gold bracket.

“The wins over Jersey and Carbondale were good efforts,” he said. “I think we have a team that has both an inside and outside presence. I feel this is going to open perimeter shots for us. I think we are going to have a good season.”

The Piasa Birds resume play at Carrollton on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, then play again at Roxana at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024.

