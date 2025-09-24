PIASA - The Southwestern eighth-grade football team, led by head coach Adam Peipert and assisted by a dedicated coaching staff, has compiled a 5-1 record this season while allowing only 20 points against and scoring 190. The team’s success has been attributed to a new offensive scheme, increased physical conditioning, and a roster of talented players.

The Southwestern boys are Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Male Athletes of the Month for the Piasa Birds.

Coach Peipert said the team has adopted a brand-new offense that incorporates the Wing-T and spread formations, designed to maximize the skills of the players.

“The kids absolutely took to it,” Peipert said. He also noted that the players have significantly improved their strength through weightlifting, a commitment that typically does not occur in the offseason. “The junior football players are bigger, faster and stronger than many in the past,” he added.

Quarterback Brayden Watson has been a key contributor, controlling the offense with a high football IQ. Peipert described Watson as “very smart” and praised his athleticism, noting that Watson’s father played professional baseball for the New York Mets. The team’s running game features three primary backs, including fullback Leo Brand, described as “an absolute unit” who regularly gains 35-40 yards per carry, and Darcayon Hubbard, a Greenfield player known for his athleticism and ability to catch passes while jumping over defenders.

The backfield also includes Jeffery Bagley, who has lost significant weight and improved his running, as well as Caleb Terpening, Carson Brackett, and Owen Rives, the latter two also from Greenfield. The offensive line is anchored by players such as Carter Nasello and Bryaden Anderson at left tackle, Mason Joaquinn at center, and team captain Nate Towse at right tackle. Jax Kahl is recognized as the team’s best long snapper and a wide receiver with a 70-yard catch.

Defensively, Southwestern has been dominant, allowing just 20 points in five games with four shutouts. Peipert described the defense as “insane” and highlighted the team’s overall talent. The team’s upcoming schedule includes a game Saturday in Litchfield at 7 p.m. and a home makeup game against Greenville on Oct. 11 at 6:30 p.m.

Southwestern’s success at the eighth-grade level has garnered attention beyond the local community. Peipert mentioned that the current sophomore class, which makes up about half of the varsity team, is also very strong. “Other teams have heard about this group of boys,” he said, noting their reputation was evident during a recent Greenfield junior varsity game.

The squad includes players Braden Watson, Jax Kahl, Emory McAfee, Darcayon Hubbard, Owen Rives, Leo Brand, Nate Towse, Carson Brackett, Jeffery Bagley, Bryaden Anderson, Kohen Terpening, Caleb Tolbert, Kade Crutchley, Mason Joaquinn, Ian Stassi, Mason Burch, and Carter Nasello. The coaching staff assisting Peipert includes Nate Towse, Kegan Anderson, Cole Hagen, Bella Copeland, John Haynes and Trenton Brackett.

