WOOD RIVER — Southwestern’s boys soccer team finished second at the Wood River Invite on Saturday after a 3-2 loss to Jersey in the championship match.

The Piasa Birds open the season with a 2-1 overall mark and are expected to have a strong campaign in 2025.

The tournament kicked off with Southwestern overwhelming host Wood River 10-1, followed by a 3-1 victory over Carlyle. Despite these strong performances, Southwestern was edged out by Jersey.

The Piasa Birds soccer boys are Altonized Male Athletes of the Month.

Key players for Southwestern include Bram Beuttel, who has averaged three goals per match and has scored six goals this season; Eben Makler, with a two-goal average; and Chase Kallal, who averages 1.5 goals per match with three goals this season. Goalkeeper Cole Tungett has contributed 11 saves so far this year.

Southwestern’s upcoming schedule features a game against Wood River at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at EAWR, followed by an away match at Jersey on Thursday and a home game against Lutheran on Friday.

