PIASA — Sophomore Thor Springman, a cross-country runner for Southwestern High School, has made headlines recently by breaking a longstanding course record with a time of 16:51.1 for three miles. This achievement comes as Springman continues to demonstrate significant improvement in his performance, showcasing his potential as a rising athlete.

In recognition of his accomplishments, Springman has been named the Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month for the Piasa Birds.

The Southwestern course record he surpassed was established in 2006, before Springman was born. His recent performance not only broke the previous record by 20 seconds but also positioned him at the top of the list for the top 10 all-time Southwestern cross country runners.

Springman had a best of 4:52.57 in the 1,600 meters in track and field as a freshman for Southwestern and 11:01.34 in the 3,200 meters.

Springman’s boys cross country coach Gary Bowker described Thor as a runner "faster than a speeding car."

He praised Thor's development over the past year, and said, “He has matured a lot physically and mentally and psychologically. Last year he was a little timid; this year he attacks.”

The coach emphasized Springman’s diligence and commitment to training, noting that he actively seeks to understand his workout projections and plans for the month ahead.

His coach expressed confidence in his continued progress, stating, “I feel great about him. He has put in the work.”

As Springman prepares for upcoming races, his focus and dedication may pave the way for further success in his athletic career.

