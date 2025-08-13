Cason Robinson of the Piasa Birds.PIASA - Cason Robinson, a sophomore at Southwestern High School, emerged as a standout athlete on the boys’ track and field team this spring.

Robinson has competed in sprint and middle-distance events, including the 100-meter, 200-meter, and 400-meter dashes, as well as several relay races. His consistent improvement throughout the season earned him the second-most points on the team and the Outstanding Sophomore Award.

Robinson recorded an 11.2-second split at the IHSA 1A Sectional Meet held at Virden (North Mac) and posted an open best time of 12.04 seconds in the 100 meters earlier this spring. He also achieved personal records of 24.96 seconds in the 200 meters and 57.14 seconds in the 400 meters. In addition, Robinson cleared 5 feet 8.75 inches in the high jump in the Riverton Meet.

After the track season concluded, Robinson plans to apply his sprinting speed and leaping ability to football, where he will play as a wide receiver and defensive back for the Piasa Birds in the 2025 season.

“With his speed and strong effort, Robinson is becoming one of Southwestern’s top young athletes,” said Matt Hasquin, head boys track and field coach for Southwestern High School.

