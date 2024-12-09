PIASA - When it comes to sports, Bram Beuttel has proven to be a jack of all trades as a participant this past fall in both soccer and cross country.

Beuttel has demonstrated his versatility as an athlete, participating in both soccer and cross country for Southwestern High School. The 17-year-old was recently recognized as the Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month for his achievements in these sports.

Beuttel recorded a time of 17:41.4 at the Class 1A Rushville-Industry Boys Cross Country Regional Meet, where he placed 25th individually. His performance contributed to the Southwestern boys cross country team finishing sixth overall, allowing them to qualify for the sectional meet.

“Bram Beuttel is an all-around athlete,” said Gary Bowker, head coach of the boys cross country team. “Soccer is his number one sport, and he looks to play in college. His conditioning from cross country last year has really helped him.”

In addition to his cross country success, Beuttel made a significant impact on the soccer field, scoring two key goals in a regional victory for the Southwestern boys soccer team during the fall season. His dual participation in both sports has required careful planning and time management.

“Working out a deal to run for conditioning on Saturdays has helped me balance both sports,” Beuttel noted.

As he navigates the demands of being a multi-sport athlete, Beuttel’s dedication to both soccer and cross country highlights his commitment to excelling in athletics.

