PIASA — Ian Brantley, a senior athlete for the Piasa Birds, has made a significant impact on the basketball court this season, averaging approximately 17 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. He is 6-foot-7 inches tall and has outstanding rebounding and shooting ability.

Brantley's versatility has drawn attention from opposing teams, often leading them to double-team him.

Brantley is an Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month for the Piasa Birds.

Brantley’s offensive skills include the ability to make three to four three-point shots in many of the Piasa Birds' games, which opens opportunities for his teammates.

Coach Jason Darr highlighted Brantley’s contributions, stating, "Offensively, he is our leading scorer, rebounds the basketball, and defensively his presence inside makes it hard to score around the basket. He is a shot blocker, and his presence is felt."

In addition to his basketball prowess, Brantley has also showcased his athletic abilities on the football field as a wide receiver and linebacker. His performance in both sports has solidified his reputation as a standout athlete for the Piasa Birds over several seasons.

