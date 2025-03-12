PIASA — Cason Robinson, a sophomore guard for the Southwestern High School Piasa Birds, has emerged as a key player on the basketball team, contributing an average of 7.6 points per game during the 2024-2025 season. His performance has not gone unnoticed, as he has been named an Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month.

Robinson's development from a talented freshman to a pivotal ballhandler/shooter has impressed both fans and coaches alike.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

"Cason was a talented freshman player last year and developed even more in the 2024-2025 season," said Southwestern head boys basketball coach Jason Darr.

Coach Darr noted Robinson's grit and defensive skills, highlighting his ability to handle the pressure against some of the region's most athletic teams.

Coach Darr emphasized that Robinson is not only solid on the offensive side with scoring and handling the ball, but very tenacious on the defensive side and is also a key to the team in that area.

"He plays a lot of basketball and has a great future," Coach Darr said.

More like this: