PIASA - Deacon White, a recent standout linebacker from Southwestern High School, has been named an Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month.

White is set to continue his football career at McKendree College in Lebanon, where he may play at the linebacker spot. He has signed a letter of intent to attend McKendree.

Southwestern High School Head Football Coach Pat Keith praised White's contributions to the team, highlighting his leadership on defense.

"He was one of our defensive leaders and a leader in tackles," Keith said. "He was a stalwart guy for our defense."

White's recognition as Athlete of the Month reflects his significant impact in high school football and his promising future at the collegiate level.

